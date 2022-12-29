The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) went down -1.61% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) flaunted slowness of -1.61% at $64.32, as the Stock market unbolted on December 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $65.58 and sunk to $64.195 before settling in for the price of $65.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TD posted a 52-week range of $57.27-$86.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 6.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.81 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.18.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Toronto-Dominion Bank industry. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.51) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.27, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.14.

In the same vein, TD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.94, a figure that is expected to reach 2.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.10% that was lower than 25.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.