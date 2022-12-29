Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $738.48K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 28, 2022, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.10% to $463.52. During the day, the stock rose to $465.41 and sunk to $457.54 before settling in for the price of $464.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $330.80-$483.80.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 478.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $437.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $408.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 16500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.03, operating margin was +14.49 and Pretax Margin of +15.01.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,489 shares at the rate of 467.14, making the entire transaction reach 5,366,981 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,912. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,518 for 476.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,061,773. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,377 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 55.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 478.20% and is forecasted to reach 24.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.38, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.86.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.75, a figure that is expected to reach 5.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million was inferior to the volume of 0.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.33% While, its Average True Range was 10.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.50% that was lower than 26.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.