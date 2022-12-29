United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) return on Assets touches -0.25: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on December 28, 2022, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.27% to $0.46. During the day, the stock rose to $0.48 and sunk to $0.43 before settling in for the price of $0.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$0.70.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -8.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3877, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4273.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 69 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.97, operating margin was -7.56 and Pretax Margin of -0.78.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. United States Antimony Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 16.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 147,994 shares at the rate of 0.45, making the entire transaction reach 66,597 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 864,032. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 119,201 for 0.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 835,239 in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.78 while generating a return on equity of -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.70%.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.84, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.03.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.33 million was lower the volume of 0.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0340.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.83% that was higher than 56.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.