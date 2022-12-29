Search
Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $11.89, up 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $11.89 before settling in for the closing price of $11.89. Over the past 52 weeks, VVNT has traded in a range of $3.26-$11.93.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.50%. With a float of $194.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.36, operating margin of -10.43, and the pretax margin is -20.49.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vivint Smart Home Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -20.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s (VVNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

Looking closely at Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s (VVNT) raw stochastic average was set at 99.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. However, in the short run, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.91. Second resistance stands at $11.92. The third major resistance level sits at $11.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.87.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.54 billion has total of 213,382K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,479 M in contrast with the sum of -305,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 439,370 K and last quarter income was -41,010 K.

