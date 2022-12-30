Search
Sana Meer
360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) EPS growth this year is 57.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

As on December 29, 2022, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.04% to $20.34. During the day, the stock rose to $20.39 and sunk to $19.42 before settling in for the price of $19.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$23.68.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 199.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2129 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 9,417,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,272,991. The stock had 2.07 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.04, operating margin was +40.79 and Pretax Margin of +42.21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.56%, in contrast to 58.70% institutional ownership.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +34.76 while generating a return on equity of 46.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.80% and is forecasted to reach 33.90 in the upcoming year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.10, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.50.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 3.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 33.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [360 DigiTech Inc., QFIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was better the volume of 1.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.80% that was lower than 89.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

