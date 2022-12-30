Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.78

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) set off with pace as it heaved 25.16% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5399 and sunk to $0.4088 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALBT posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$0.94.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4381, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5368.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.20%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.90%.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.77.

In the same vein, ALBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Avalon GloboCare Corp., ALBT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0584.

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.30% that was lower than 136.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.