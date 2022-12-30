BiomX Inc. (PHGE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.04

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) open the trading on December 29, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 4.74% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.22 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHGE posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2755, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7285.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. BiomX Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.76%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 1,501 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 567 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,997,025. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 2,000 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 732. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,998,526 in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -69.00.

BiomX Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.80%.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BiomX Inc. (PHGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, PHGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12.

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

[BiomX Inc., PHGE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0488.

Raw Stochastic average of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 258.38% that was higher than 137.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.