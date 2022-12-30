Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) volume hits 0.92 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) set off with pace as it heaved 6.13% to $7.97. During the day, the stock rose to $8.005 and sunk to $7.38 before settling in for the price of $7.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$9.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 194.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $365.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.04.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 194.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.37.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.03 million was inferior to the volume of 2.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.72% that was lower than 67.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.