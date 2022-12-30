Search
Shaun Noe
Equinor ASA (EQNR) Moves -0.28% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.28% to $36.18. During the day, the stock rose to $36.49 and sunk to $36.07 before settling in for the price of $36.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQNR posted a 52-week range of $25.59-$41.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 256.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $909.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21126 employees. It has generated 35,732,711 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,484,828. The stock had 6.61 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.79, operating margin was +35.90 and Pretax Margin of +35.68.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Equinor ASA’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.30%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +9.75 while generating a return on equity of 23.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 256.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equinor ASA (EQNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.77, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.25.

In the same vein, EQNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.58, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Equinor ASA, EQNR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.07 million was inferior to the volume of 3.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Equinor ASA (EQNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.74% that was lower than 37.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

