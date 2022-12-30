Search
Sana Meer
Expion360 Inc. (XPON) EPS growth this year is -438.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) established initial surge of 15.42% at $2.47, as the Stock market unbolted on December 29, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.82 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XPON posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$11.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -438.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.48.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.43, operating margin was -27.97 and Pretax Margin of -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Expion360 Inc. industry. Expion360 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.85%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

Expion360 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -438.60%.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expion360 Inc. (XPON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, XPON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55.

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Expion360 Inc., XPON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Expion360 Inc. (XPON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 370.41% that was higher than 180.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

