GAN Limited (GAN) is -10.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) open the trading on December 29, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 10.08% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAN posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$9.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 73.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5721, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9530.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 682 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.14, operating margin was -22.89 and Pretax Margin of -24.81.

GAN Limited (GAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. GAN Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 31.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.51, making the entire transaction reach 12,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,161. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s President, CEO sold 150,000 for 2.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 405,705. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,699,532 in total.

GAN Limited (GAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -24.64 while generating a return on equity of -16.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GAN Limited (GAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, GAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

[GAN Limited, GAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1460.

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited (GAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.57% that was higher than 87.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.