Halliburton Company (HAL) Moves 2.07% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) started the day on December 29, 2022, with a price increase of 2.07% at $38.87. During the day, the stock rose to $39.10 and sunk to $37.69 before settling in for the price of $38.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAL posted a 52-week range of $22.61-$43.99.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 148.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $908.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $905.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.89.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 40000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.18, operating margin was +11.85 and Pretax Margin of +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Halliburton Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 6,513 shares at the rate of 37.50, making the entire transaction reach 244,238 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,691. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 9,006 for 37.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 339,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 234,691 in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 148.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.14, and its Beta score is 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.29.

In the same vein, HAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Company (HAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.00% that was higher than 52.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.