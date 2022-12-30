Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Open at price of $34.40: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) started the day on December 29, 2022, with a price increase of 5.12% at $35.75. During the day, the stock rose to $35.76 and sunk to $34.12 before settling in for the price of $34.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JXN posted a 52-week range of $23.56-$47.76.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 294.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +46.16 and Pretax Margin of +45.74.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director bought 150 shares at the rate of 33.43, making the entire transaction reach 5,014 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,608. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,500,000 for 27.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,635,443 in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.91) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 294.90% and is forecasted to reach 17.55 in the upcoming year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.60.

In the same vein, JXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 78.09, a figure that is expected to reach 4.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.67% that was lower than 52.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.