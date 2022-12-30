Search
Sana Meer
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.1 million

As on December 29, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.35% to $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.86 and sunk to $3.315 before settling in for the price of $3.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $1.77-$16.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10209 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.10, operating margin was -20.00 and Pretax Margin of -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.90% and is forecasted to reach -6.18 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.57.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55, a figure that is expected to reach -1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.57 million was lower the volume of 3.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.02% that was lower than 115.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.95

Sana Meer -
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) open the trading on December 29, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 3.61% to $6.31. During the...
Read more

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) volume hits 0.47 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) set off with pace as it heaved 4.55%...
Read more

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) volume hits 0.4 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) established initial surge of 5.71% at $25.38, as the Stock market unbolted on December 29, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

