Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume hits 3.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.26% to $2.35. During the day, the stock rose to $2.42 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$4.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 196.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $604.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.10%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 33.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.90.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.98 million was inferior to the volume of 3.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.67% that was lower than 47.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.