New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) 14-day ATR is 0.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on December 29, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.00% to $8.67. During the day, the stock rose to $8.69 and sunk to $8.50 before settling in for the price of $8.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $8.17-$13.56.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $680.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $669.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.53.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Director sold 138,199 shares at the rate of 8.74, making the entire transaction reach 1,208,136 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,320. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director bought 6,000 for 8.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,000 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.87, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.69 million was lower the volume of 8.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.65% that was lower than 36.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.