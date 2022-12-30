No matter how cynical the overall market is Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) performance over the last week is recorded -37.21%

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) established initial surge of 2.92% at $0.20, as the Stock market unbolted on December 29, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.234 and sunk to $0.1921 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$3.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2076, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8704.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Meiwu Technology Company Limited industry. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.20%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20.

In the same vein, WNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.3534.

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 787.60% that was higher than 339.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.