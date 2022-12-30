Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TAL Education Group (TAL) last week performance was -25.45%

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) open the trading on December 29, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.33% to $7.41. During the day, the stock rose to $7.4497 and sunk to $6.51 before settling in for the price of $7.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$10.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -828.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $501.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.66.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 5/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -828.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

[TAL Education Group, TAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.40% that was higher than 108.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.