Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) EPS growth this year is 93.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) established initial surge of 21.01% at $1.44, as the Stock market unbolted on December 29, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.70 and sunk to $1.34 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QNRX posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$29.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7134, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.1533.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. industry. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.42%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in the upcoming year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, QNRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., QNRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1691.

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.29% that was lower than 121.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.