Rogers Corporation (ROG) last month volatility was 3.70%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) set off with pace as it heaved 5.91% to $120.98. During the day, the stock rose to $121.82 and sunk to $115.18 before settling in for the price of $114.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROG posted a 52-week range of $98.45-$274.51.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $229.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3675 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.89, operating margin was +13.91 and Pretax Margin of +13.54.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Rogers Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 100.75, making the entire transaction reach 100,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,850. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 100.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,047 in total.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.43) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 10.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.50%.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rogers Corporation (ROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.70, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32.

In the same vein, ROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.82.

Technical Analysis of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rogers Corporation, ROG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.35 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.99% While, its Average True Range was 4.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Rogers Corporation (ROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.21% that was lower than 105.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.