Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.61

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 29, 2022, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) set off with pace as it heaved 3.37% to $1.84. During the day, the stock rose to $1.8627 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOHO posted a 52-week range of $1.48-$3.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0005, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0321.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Chairman sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 2.14, making the entire transaction reach 64,308 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,450 for 17.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,450 in total.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.90%.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.33, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, SOHO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sotherly Hotels Inc., SOHO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 64730.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0731.

Raw Stochastic average of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.98% that was lower than 44.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.