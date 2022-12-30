The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 14-day ATR is 0.85: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) established initial surge of 0.60% at $63.95, as the Stock market unbolted on December 29, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $64.15 and sunk to $63.70 before settling in for the price of $63.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $54.01-$67.20.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.95, operating margin was +27.62 and Pretax Margin of +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Coca-Cola Company industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Senior Executive sold 94,200 shares at the rate of 63.02, making the entire transaction reach 5,936,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,168. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 13,746 for 61.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 840,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 184,710 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.04, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.51.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Coca-Cola Company, KO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 16.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.72% that was lower than 18.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.