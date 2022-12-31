ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) last month performance of 8.73% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) started the day on December 29, 2022, with a price increase of 4.38% at $15.95. During the day, the stock rose to $16.20 and sunk to $15.25 before settling in for the price of $15.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$28.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 94.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.35.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 510 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.53, operating margin was -35.20 and Pretax Margin of -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s President sold 1,847 shares at the rate of 15.07, making the entire transaction reach 27,834 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,234. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s President sold 1,326 for 15.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,964. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,831 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.16.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.64% that was lower than 50.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.