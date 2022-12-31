Search
Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) started the day on December 29, 2022, with a price increase of 0.27% at $14.60. During the day, the stock rose to $14.98 and sunk to $14.53 before settling in for the price of $14.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYGN posted a 52-week range of $14.53-$28.45.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.10.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 15.15, making the entire transaction reach 302,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 374,107. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director sold 6,424 for 19.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,673. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,980 in total.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, MYGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.96% that was lower than 60.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

