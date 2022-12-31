Search
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) last week performance was -12.98%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) open the trading on December 29, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 5.56% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOND posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$10.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $232.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7492, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2404.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Lodging industry. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.56%, in contrast to 57.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Chief Real Estate Officer sold 46,332 shares at the rate of 2.14, making the entire transaction reach 99,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.31) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, SOND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

[Sonder Holdings Inc., SOND] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.1456.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.44% that was higher than 102.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

