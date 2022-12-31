Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) open the trading on December 29, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 5.53% to $8.39. During the day, the stock rose to $8.43 and sunk to $7.8608 before settling in for the price of $7.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$8.71.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $837.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.85.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5966 employees. It has generated 6,311,701 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 611,898. The stock had 9.20 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.35, operating margin was +8.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.07, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.60.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

[Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.51% that was lower than 83.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.