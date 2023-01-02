1.44% volatility in NatWest Group plc (NWG) last month: This is a red flag warning

December 30, 2023, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) trading session started at the price of $6.46, that was -0.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.49 and dropped to $6.43 before settling in for the closing price of $6.48. A 52-week range for NWG has been $4.70 – $7.00.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 417.20%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.92 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NatWest Group plc stocks. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 417.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NatWest Group plc (NWG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 76.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.49 in the near term. At $6.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

There are 4,893,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.10 billion. As of now, sales total 16,791 M while income totals 4,494 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,629 M while its last quarter net income were 299,160 K.