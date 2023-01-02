$100.66K in average volume shows that Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) is heading in the right direction

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $6.63, down -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.8536 and dropped to $6.57 before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. Over the past 52 weeks, CRESY has traded in a range of $4.07-$9.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 497.70%. With a float of $58.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2435 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.70, operating margin of +7.47, and the pretax margin is +67.99.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria is 38.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2016, the organization reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +38.69 while generating a return on equity of 64.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 497.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s (CRESY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09

Technical Analysis of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)

Looking closely at Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s (CRESY) raw stochastic average was set at 82.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.84. Second resistance stands at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.27.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 753.23 million has total of 59,164K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 766,800 K in contrast with the sum of 296,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 220,990 K and last quarter income was 25,690 K.