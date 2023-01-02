11.47% percent quarterly performance for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 30, 2023, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) trading session started at the price of $5.16, that was -0.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.21 and dropped to $5.04 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. A 52-week range for PANL has been $3.60 – $7.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 24.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 478.60%. With a float of $35.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.62, operating margin of +10.98, and the pretax margin is +10.24.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 23.67%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 31.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Looking closely at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL), its last 5-days average volume was 77060.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (PANL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.13. However, in the short run, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.23. Second resistance stands at $5.30. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Key Stats

There are 45,923K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 237.42 million. As of now, sales total 718,100 K while income totals 67,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 184,480 K while its last quarter net income were 18,790 K.