$141.28K in average volume shows that Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) is heading in the right direction

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.89, plunging -1.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.33 and dropped to $53.92 before settling in for the closing price of $55.50. Within the past 52 weeks, HLIO’s price has moved between $48.27 and $107.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 626.90%. With a float of $32.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.21, operating margin of +17.18, and the pretax margin is +15.09.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helios Technologies Inc. is 1.67%, while institutional ownership is 92.90%.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.03 while generating a return on equity of 15.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 626.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)

Looking closely at Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Helios Technologies Inc.’s (HLIO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.11. However, in the short run, Helios Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.21. Second resistance stands at $55.97. The third major resistance level sits at $56.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.39.

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.81 billion based on 32,556K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 869,190 K and income totals 104,600 K. The company made 207,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.