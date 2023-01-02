$142.10K in average volume shows that Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is heading in the right direction

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.45, plunging -5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Within the past 52 weeks, FURY’s price has moved between $0.34 and $0.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.80%. With a float of $133.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fury Gold Mines Limited is 4.28%, while institutional ownership is 12.53%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fury Gold Mines Limited, FURY], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Fury Gold Mines Limited’s (FURY) raw stochastic average was set at 46.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3694, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4877. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4481. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4694. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4887. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4075, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3882. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3669.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 85.04 million based on 139,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -13,400 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.