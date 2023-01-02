Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

15.51% percent quarterly performance for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

December 30, 2023, Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) trading session started at the price of $83.26, that was -1.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.13 and dropped to $81.775 before settling in for the closing price of $83.26. A 52-week range for WMK has been $58.40 – $95.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.50%. With a float of $16.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.90 million.

The firm has a total of 24000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.56, operating margin of +3.47, and the pretax margin is +3.51.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weis Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Weis Markets Inc. is 39.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.58 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42

Technical Analysis of Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weis Markets Inc., WMK], we can find that recorded value of 54040.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 69839.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Weis Markets Inc.’s (WMK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.09. The third major resistance level sits at $86.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.98.

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Key Stats

There are 26,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.24 billion. As of now, sales total 4,224 M while income totals 108,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,151 M while its last quarter net income were 28,660 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) average volume reaches $2.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.97, soaring 4.49% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors must take note of Nektar Therapeutics’s (NKTR) performance last week, which was -1.74%.

Shaun Noe -
December 30, 2023, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) trading session started at the price of $2.15, that was 2.73% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) with a beta value of -0.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
On December 30, 2023, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) opened at $53.33, higher 2.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.