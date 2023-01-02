15.51% percent quarterly performance for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 30, 2023, Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) trading session started at the price of $83.26, that was -1.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.13 and dropped to $81.775 before settling in for the closing price of $83.26. A 52-week range for WMK has been $58.40 – $95.57.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.50%. With a float of $16.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.90 million.

The firm has a total of 24000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.56, operating margin of +3.47, and the pretax margin is +3.51.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weis Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Weis Markets Inc. is 39.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.58 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42

Technical Analysis of Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weis Markets Inc., WMK], we can find that recorded value of 54040.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 69839.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Weis Markets Inc.’s (WMK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.09. The third major resistance level sits at $86.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.98.

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Key Stats

There are 26,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.24 billion. As of now, sales total 4,224 M while income totals 108,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,151 M while its last quarter net income were 28,660 K.