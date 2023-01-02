-17.15% percent quarterly performance for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.6501, down -3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.6305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has traded in a range of $0.62-$15.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.50%. With a float of $18.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.84, operating margin of -1068.24, and the pretax margin is -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 22,905. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 174,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s CFO/Secretary bought 25,000 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $30,500. This insider now owns 144,465 shares in total.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 84.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.39 million, its volume of 0.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5073. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6698 in the near term. At $0.6997, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6203, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6007. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5708.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.90 million has total of 22,586K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 230 K in contrast with the sum of -12,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130 K and last quarter income was -1,460 K.