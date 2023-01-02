2.24% volatility in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) stock priced at $12.75, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.9283 and dropped to $12.65 before settling in for the closing price of $12.77. CCAP’s price has ranged from $12.55 to $18.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.60%. With a float of $30.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.58, operating margin of +84.52, and the pretax margin is +69.11.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is 1.84%, while institutional ownership is 54.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 11,788. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $16.84, taking the stock ownership to the 21,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Senior Vice President bought 350 for $17.18, making the entire transaction worth $6,013. This insider now owns 1,750 shares in total.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +66.22 while generating a return on equity of 13.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Crescent Capital BDC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 96820.0. That was better than the volume of 89583.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Crescent Capital BDC Inc.’s (CCAP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.97. However, in the short run, Crescent Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.92. Second resistance stands at $13.06. The third major resistance level sits at $13.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.37.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 394.74 million, the company has a total of 30,887K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 93,990 K while annual income is 83,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,990 K while its latest quarter income was -2,380 K.