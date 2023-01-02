23.91% percent quarterly performance for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 30, 2023, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) opened at $249.54, lower -0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $250.40 and dropped to $247.20 before settling in for the closing price of $251.35. Price fluctuations for TFX have ranged from $182.65 to $356.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.00% at the time writing. With a float of $46.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.11, operating margin of +19.99, and the pretax margin is +19.91.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teleflex Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 853,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,014 shares at a rate of $283.31, taking the stock ownership to the 4,320 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +17.27 while generating a return on equity of 13.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 15.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Looking closely at Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.85.

During the past 100 days, Teleflex Incorporated’s (TFX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.32. However, in the short run, Teleflex Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $250.95. Second resistance stands at $252.28. The third major resistance level sits at $254.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $247.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $244.55.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) Key Stats

There are currently 46,906K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,810 M according to its annual income of 485,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 686,790 K and its income totaled 101,900 K.