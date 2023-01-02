-24.37% percent quarterly performance for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 30, 2023, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) trading session started at the price of $1.60, that was 12.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. A 52-week range for AMTD has been $1.59 – $25.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.60%. With a float of $10.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.05 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2301.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

There are 122,806K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 302.09 million. As of now, sales total 196,060 K while income totals 157,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 430,149 K while its last quarter net income were 410,629 K.