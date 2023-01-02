$537.19K in average volume shows that Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) stock priced at $5.33, up 2.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.58 and dropped to $5.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. GETY’s price has ranged from $4.51 to $37.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.60%. With a float of $167.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.15 million.

In an organization with 1600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 45,455. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 64,596,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 131,618 for $8.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,118,964. This insider now owns 64,601,923 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.69. Second resistance stands at $5.83. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.05. The third support level lies at $4.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.13 billion, the company has a total of 394,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 918,688 K while annual income is -2,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 230,470 K while its latest quarter income was -118,050 K.