Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

64.72% percent quarterly performance for Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock priced at $10.46, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.47 and dropped to $10.45 before settling in for the closing price of $10.45. BNFT’s price has ranged from $5.68 to $13.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.70%. With a float of $30.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1100 employees.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Benefitfocus Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 2,462. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 352 shares at a rate of $6.99, taking the stock ownership to the 460,945 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,622 for $6.59, making the entire transaction worth $23,885. This insider now owns 222,577 shares in total.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Benefitfocus Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 200.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)

Looking closely at Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Benefitfocus Inc.’s (BNFT) raw stochastic average was set at 99.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.92. However, in the short run, Benefitfocus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.47. Second resistance stands at $10.48. The third major resistance level sits at $10.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.43.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 360.35 million, the company has a total of 34,421K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 263,100 K while annual income is -32,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 56,190 K while its latest quarter income was -6,990 K.

