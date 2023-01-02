Search
Steve Mayer
7.62% percent quarterly performance for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 30, 2023, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) opened at $28.59, lower -1.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.34 and dropped to $27.80 before settling in for the closing price of $28.50. Price fluctuations for HSII have ranged from $22.79 to $46.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 283.00% at the time writing. With a float of $19.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.82 million.

The firm has a total of 1969 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of +10.12, and the pretax margin is +10.51.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 95,100. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $31.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 924 for $39.15, making the entire transaction worth $36,175. This insider now owns 24,579 shares in total.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.20 while generating a return on equity of 24.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 34.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Heidrick & Struggles International Inc., HSII], we can find that recorded value of 49620.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s (HSII) raw stochastic average was set at 53.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.91. The third major resistance level sits at $30.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) Key Stats

There are currently 19,861K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 566.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,008 M according to its annual income of 72,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 258,270 K and its income totaled 20,830 K.

