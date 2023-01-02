-83.20% percent quarterly performance for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.42, soaring 4.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Within the past 52 weeks, SGLY’s price has moved between $0.38 and $19.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.50%. With a float of $20.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.98 million.

The firm has a total of 42 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.43, operating margin of -177.81, and the pretax margin is -131.42.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is 7.68%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -132.47 while generating a return on equity of -22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Singularity Future Technology Ltd., SGLY], we can find that recorded value of 0.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s (SGLY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4148, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9563. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4667. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3033.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.90 million based on 21,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,150 K and income totals -6,820 K. The company made 1,042 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,853 K in sales during its previous quarter.