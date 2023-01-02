908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,800 K

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) stock priced at $7.29, up 2.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $7.05 before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. MASS’s price has ranged from $6.87 to $26.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -67.50%. With a float of $29.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.61 million.

In an organization with 177 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.05, operating margin of -52.29, and the pretax margin is -52.53.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of 908 Devices Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 24,945. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,585 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 40,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for $11.04, making the entire transaction worth $220,759. This insider now owns 480,642 shares in total.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -52.53 while generating a return on equity of -12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 908 Devices Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, 908 Devices Inc.’s (MASS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.31. However, in the short run, 908 Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.84. Second resistance stands at $8.05. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.62.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 236.60 million, the company has a total of 31,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,210 K while annual income is -22,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,800 K while its latest quarter income was -6,260 K.