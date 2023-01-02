a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -29.44% last month.

On December 30, 2023, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) opened at $1.15, higher 4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for AKA have ranged from $1.12 to $9.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -156.50% at the time writing. With a float of $83.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.64, operating margin of +2.91, and the pretax margin is -0.93.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 62,454. In this transaction Director of this company bought 14,695 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 15,305 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $61,220. This insider now owns 25,305 shares in total.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.06 while generating a return on equity of -2.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

The latest stats from [a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., AKA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 61520.0 was inferior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s (AKA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5968. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. The third support level lies at $0.9767 if the price breaches the second support level.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Key Stats

There are currently 128,816K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 155.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 562,190 K according to its annual income of -5,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 155,820 K and its income totaled -110 K.