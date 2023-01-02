A look at Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) stock priced at $7.21, up 15.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.50 and dropped to $7.21 before settling in for the closing price of $7.18. MHUA’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $14.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.00%. With a float of $15.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 622 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.08, operating margin of +25.24, and the pretax margin is +25.21.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is 57.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +20.14 while generating a return on equity of 21.77.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74

Technical Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Looking closely at Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA), its last 5-days average volume was 22760.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 37514.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. However, in the short run, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.78. Second resistance stands at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.20.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 197.73 million, the company has a total of 23,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 104,040 K while annual income is 20,950 K.