A look at Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s (MMSI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

December 30, 2023, Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) trading session started at the price of $70.56, that was -0.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.83 and dropped to $69.66 before settling in for the closing price of $70.86. A 52-week range for MMSI has been $50.46 – $76.14.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 575.80%. With a float of $55.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.84 million.

The firm has a total of 6446 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.76, operating margin of +7.67, and the pretax margin is +4.99.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Merit Medical Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Merit Medical Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 316,250. In this transaction PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $63.25, taking the stock ownership to the 17,031 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY sold 93 for $62.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,766. This insider now owns 11,994 shares in total.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 4.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 575.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Merit Medical Systems Inc., MMSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s (MMSI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.54. The third major resistance level sits at $72.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.74.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) Key Stats

There are 56,919K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.03 billion. As of now, sales total 1,075 M while income totals 48,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 287,180 K while its last quarter net income were 15,270 K.