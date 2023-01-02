A major move is in the offing as Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) market cap hits 71.39 million

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $1.00, up 35.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Over the past 52 weeks, MIMO has traded in a range of $0.95-$5.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -207.10%. With a float of $55.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.57 million.

The firm has a total of 749 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of -34.57, and the pretax margin is -40.17.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 742. In this transaction Chief Sales&Marketing Officer of this company sold 397 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 694,813 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CTO sold 483 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $903. This insider now owns 582,988 shares in total.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -39.78 while generating a return on equity of -166.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., MIMO], we can find that recorded value of 82320.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 59355.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5574. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4308. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5516. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7932. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0684, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8268. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7060.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.39 million has total of 73,924K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,280 K in contrast with the sum of -71,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,090 K and last quarter income was -23,310 K.