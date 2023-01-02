A major move is in the offing as FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) market cap hits 13.70 billion

On December 30, 2023, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) opened at $183.60, lower -1.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $184.71 and dropped to $182.00 before settling in for the closing price of $185.76. Price fluctuations for FLT have ranged from $161.69 to $265.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.00% at the time writing. With a float of $71.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.46 million.

The firm has a total of 9700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.66, operating margin of +44.83, and the pretax margin is +39.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 308,037. In this transaction Group President, Global Fleet of this company sold 1,379 shares at a rate of $223.38, taking the stock ownership to the 9,250 shares.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.82) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +29.63 while generating a return on equity of 26.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.08% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.15, a number that is poised to hit 3.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., FLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.97.

During the past 100 days, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s (FLT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $185.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $213.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $184.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $186.17. The third major resistance level sits at $187.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $182.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $180.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $179.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Key Stats

There are currently 73,752K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,834 M according to its annual income of 839,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 893,000 K and its income totaled 248,890 K.