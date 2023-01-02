A major move is in the offing as Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) market cap hits 1.48 billion

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) stock priced at $156.90, down -1.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.145 and dropped to $153.85 before settling in for the closing price of $157.47. NBR’s price has ranged from $79.37 to $207.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -2.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.50%. With a float of $8.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.85, operating margin of -10.48, and the pretax margin is -24.19.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Nabors Industries Ltd. is 5.15%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.69 while generating a return on equity of -66.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nabors Industries Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -48.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.17 million, its volume of 94460.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.92.

During the past 100 days, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NBR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $158.06 in the near term. At $161.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $163.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $147.47.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.48 billion, the company has a total of 9,416K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,019 M while annual income is -569,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 698,950 K while its latest quarter income was -13,780 K.