A major move is in the offing as PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) market cap hits 1.06 billion

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock priced at $28.02, up 0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.87 and dropped to $27.95 before settling in for the closing price of $28.37. PDFS’s price has ranged from $19.34 to $32.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.60%. With a float of $29.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 407 employees.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PDF Solutions Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 617,628. In this transaction CTO of this company sold 19,926 shares at a rate of $31.00, taking the stock ownership to the 93,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EVP, FINANCE AND CFO sold 9,224 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $277,895. This insider now owns 97,500 shares in total.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -32.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PDF Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS)

Looking closely at PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), its last 5-days average volume was 64300.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, PDF Solutions Inc.’s (PDFS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.29. However, in the short run, PDF Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.94. Second resistance stands at $29.37. The third major resistance level sits at $29.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.10.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.06 billion, the company has a total of 37,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 111,060 K while annual income is -21,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,860 K while its latest quarter income was 1,390 K.