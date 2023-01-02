Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) market cap hits 2.21 billion

Analyst Insights

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $15.75, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.945 and dropped to $15.60 before settling in for the closing price of $15.80. Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has traded in a range of $12.06-$19.98.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.00%. With a float of $64.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3469 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.38, operating margin of +5.10, and the pretax margin is +1.36.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 1,410,969. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 76,815 shares at a rate of $18.37, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,214 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $391,339. This insider now owns 76,815 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc.’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 32.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.00 in the near term. At $16.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.31.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.21 billion has total of 140,162K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,181 M in contrast with the sum of 20,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 362,820 K and last quarter income was -890 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,633 M

Shaun Noe -
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.70, plunging -2.21% from the previous...
Read more

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is expecting 18.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
December 30, 2023, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) trading session started at the price of $4.10, that was -2.41% drop from the session...
Read more

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.07%

Sana Meer -
On December 30, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) opened at $9.78, higher 2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.