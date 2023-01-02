Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 666,730 K

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $82.18, plunging -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.49 and dropped to $81.01 before settling in for the closing price of $82.42. Within the past 52 weeks, ACHC’s price has moved between $50.07 and $89.85.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -3.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.30%. With a float of $89.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.04, operating margin of +17.14, and the pretax margin is +11.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 412,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $82.54, taking the stock ownership to the 73,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 12,214 for $81.67, making the entire transaction worth $997,517. This insider now owns 149,147 shares in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.78 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.59% during the next five years compared to 99.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.87 in the near term. At $83.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.50 billion based on 90,977K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,314 M and income totals 190,640 K. The company made 666,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 71,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.